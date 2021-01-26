Texas High School Students Named to Texas All-State Choir

Advertisement

Jeremy Creek and Madelyn Snow, members of the Texas High School Varsity Mixed Choir and THS Tiger Tones, have earned the prestigious honor of being named a Texas All-State Musician.

Despite the innumerable challenges encountered throughout this school year, these 2021 All-Staters remained committed to their personal musical development. They demonstrated the very perseverance and dedication that ongoing participation in a music program fosters. Jeremy and Madelyn were chosen for this impressive honor through a competitive process that began last fall and included Region, Pre-Area, and Area levels.

Jeremy sings Bass-Baritone and Madelyn sings Soprano. This is the first time for both to perform as a member of a TMEA All-State organization. Jeremy is the son of Jasen & Angela Creek and Madelyn is the daughter of Justin & Jennifer Snow. Both students study under Jennifer Colton-Fowler who is a member of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA), a 19,000+ member organization headquartered in Austin.

Advertisement

TMEA sponsors the Texas All-State audition process to promote students’ dedication to their musical knowledge and skill and to encourage educators to support their students in this development. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

Over 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students were selected for 2021. This competitive process begins throughout the state in auditions hosted by 33 TMEA Regions. Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advances from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to a TMEA All-State music group.

Because of the impacts of the pandemic, TMEA will not host a 2021 performance event.

