HealthCARE Express Celebrates 15th Anniversary

HealthCARE Express, also known as HCE, celebrated its 15th Anniversary recently. Their first and original clinic, the Richmond Road location in Texarkana, opened its doors on January 23, 2006, and is still going strong! Originally, just a single walk-in urgent care center, HealthCARE Express has expanded to include many other medical practices and businesses over the years.

Today, HCE owns more than fifteen urgent care and occupational medicine clinics (and growing) across Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas; a physical therapy clinic; an imaging center; a dermatology clinic; a 24-hour gym; and a daycare facility!

HealthCARE Express focuses on developing an infrastructure to support their growing clinics by including their own billing, marketing, and staffing metrics programs that are unique in the industry and gives them a competitive advantage. They pride themselves on staying true to their company values and purpose. It’s even on their name tags! Internally, they promote amazing customer service, financial success, an awesome place to work, and great medical care! They believe their purpose is to serve their communities, provide a WOWZA experience for their customers, and to leave a legacy of leaders. Because of this, their company loves to stay involved in local community projects or charities.

