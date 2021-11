Texas High School to Host Signing Day for Seven Student Athletes

Texas High School Athletic Department will host a Signing Day event for seven student athletes.

Letters of Intent will be signed during ceremonies on Wednesday, November 10 at 9:00 a.m. at the Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility.

Athletes signing include: Lauren Allred (Softball – University of Louisiana at Lafayette); Derrick Brown (Football – University of Texas); Robert Cheney (Baseball – Southern Arkansas University Tech); Evan Likins (Cross Country/Track – Texas State University); Vanessa Perez (Track – Oklahoma Wesleyan University); Logan Pilgreen (Soccer – Stephen F. Austin State University); Luke Smith (Baseball – Louisiana Tech University).