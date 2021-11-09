A&M-Texarkana Schedules Press Conference to Discuss Economic Impact Data

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has scheduled a press conference for Thursday, November 11th at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the findings of a recently-completed economic impact study. The press conference will be held in the Tri-State Iron & Metal Atrium on the 3rd floor of A&M-Texarkana’s University Center building.

“This is an exciting time for Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said university president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We’re going to be discussing the data from a recent economic impact study. The growth in terms of our economic impact to the greater community is dramatic when compared to the same data from just a few years ago, and we’re looking forward to sharing that information.”

There will be an opportunity for members of the media to speak with Dr. Cutrer and other university officials about the economic impact data and other exciting developments at A&M-Texarkana.

