Texas High Schools Compete for $5,000 in TxDOT Seat Belt Safety Challenge

The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a new seat belt safety campaign targeting teens, partnering with the University Interscholastic League on a statewide competition that offers a $5,000 prize to the winning school.

The “Saved by the Belt” challenge invites students at more than 1,500 Texas high schools to pledge to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle. Students can take the pledge through Feb. 27 at TexasFootball.com. The school with the most pledges will receive the grand prize from UIL.

The campaign comes as motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death among teens. According to TxDOT, teens and young adults ages 15-20 make up nearly 9% of the Texas population but were involved in 19% of all motor vehicle crashes in the state in 2024. Of the young people killed in those crashes, 132 were not wearing seat belts.

“Teens will shape our communities for years to come, but the simple choice to buckle up—or not—can be the difference between a bright future or a young life cut short,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “By instilling these habits now, we can help the next generation of Texas drivers make safe driving decisions for the rest of their lives.”

The initiative is part of TxDOT’s annual teen-focused “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Texas law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts, and violations can result in fines and court costs of up to $200.

The campaign is part of TxDOT’s broader “Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe.” initiative promoting responsible driving across the state.