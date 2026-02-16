SPONSOR

April 10, 1957 – February 15, 2026

Wehlen Thomas McMurry, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on February 15, 2026. He was born on April 10, 1957, in Bradley County, Arkansas, to Dorothy Mae Reynolds McMurry and Thomas Henry McMurry.

Wehlen dedicated his working years as a lineman for GTE, serving communities throughout the surrounding area. He was known as a hardworking and dependable man. Outside of work, he was an outdoorsman who especially loved deer hunting. Time spent outdoors brought him great joy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Henry McMurry.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Dorothy Mae McMurry; his two brothers, Wade McMurry and wife Doris of Texarkana, Texas, and Wayne McMurry and wife Margaret of Genoa, Arkansas; his sister, Doretta Rose and husband Sam of Genoa, Arkansas; Shane McMurry and wife Tisha of Genoa, Arkansas; Justin McMurry and wife Christie of Genoa, Arkansas; Brandon McMurry and wife Alana of Doddridge, Arkansas; Clayton McMurry of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Whittney McGowan, Jackson McMurry, Lawson McMurry, Trenton McMurry, Emilee McMurry, Lakyn McMurry, and Cole McMurry; and two great-grandchildren; and special friend Lisa Harvin.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 1 PM under the direction of Texarkana, Arkansas Funeral Home, with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 18, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Texarkana, Arkansas Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McFarland Cemetery at Banks, Arkansas.

Services:

VISITATION | Texarkana, Arkansas Funeral Home | Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM | Email Details | Texarkana, Arkansas

GRAVESIDE SERVICE | McFarland Cemetery Banks, Arkansas | Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 1:00 PM | Email Details | Texarkana, Arkansas

