Texas High Seniors Use $1,000 National Grant to Launch District Student Leadership Conference

SPONSOR

Two Texas High School seniors have been awarded a $1,000 national grant and are using the funds to develop student leaders across Texarkana ISD.

Griffin White and Sanders Wiggins received a National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Student Service Grant, awarded to student leaders nationwide whose ideas reflect service, vision, and commitment to others. Rather than funding a single project, the seniors chose to invest in a districtwide Student Leadership Conference for middle school and elementary student council members.

“Student council is more than meetings and activities,” White said. “It’s about understanding your why, serving others, and realizing the impact you can have on your school and community. We wanted younger students to see that early and feel confident stepping into leadership roles.”

SPONSOR

The conference, scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, will bring together student leaders from multiple campuses for interactive breakout sessions led by high school students and adult sponsors. Topics will include what it means to be a student leader, how service projects make a difference, and how leadership looks at every age level.

“This grant gives us the opportunity to connect with younger student councils and show them what a strong, healthy council looks like,” Wiggins said. “When students begin developing those skills in middle school, they arrive in high school prepared and ready to lead and serve.”

White and Wiggins completed the competitive grant application together, outlining a vision centered on mentorship, service, and sustainability. Their proposal stood out at the national level for its emphasis on student-to-student leadership and creating opportunities that extend beyond a single school year.

“Griffin and Sanders saw an opportunity to share what they’ve learned and create something that will last beyond their time in high school,” said Susan Waldrep, Texas High School Leadership teacher and Student Council sponsor. “That’s true leadership.”

Adult sponsors will also participate in leadership training during the conference to ensure consistent support for student leaders across Texarkana ISD campuses.

This marks the first time Texarkana ISD has received a NASSP Student Service Grant.