SPONSOR

Dr. Betty Sue Ball, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2026. Betty was born on September 13, 1932, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Edmond and Anna Ball.

Betty graduated from Mt. St. Marys High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1950 and received her BS in Medical Science from the University of Arkansas Medical Center (as it was known then) in 1961. She continued her medical studies and graduated in 1969 as an anesthesiologist. She spent her entire career working at Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edmond Clarence (Peggy) Ball, Jr., and her sister Mary Ann (Dr. Robert W.) Hunter.

SPONSOR

She is survived by two nieces, Jane Marie (David) Lea of New Port Richey, Florida, and Ann (David) Rouch of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Two nephews, William “Bill” Allen (Kathy) Hunter of League City, Texas, and John Robert (Carmen) Hunter of Fort Worth, Texas; 8 great-nieces, 4 great-nephews, 3 great-great nieces, and 9 great-great nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, with Reverend Father William Burmester as celebrant. A visitation will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, Texas. The burial will occur at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Texarkana, Texas.