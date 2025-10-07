Texas High’s Clint Smith Honored with NSPA Pioneer Award

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is proud to announce that Clint Smith, journalism educator at Texas High School, has been selected as a 2025 Pioneer Award recipient by the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA).

The Pioneer Award is the highest honor presented by the NSPA to journalism educators who have made “substantial contributions to high school publications and journalism programs outside of their primary employment.” Candidates are nominated by past Pioneer winners or members of the NSPA board. NSPA maintains a composite plaque of Pioneer Award honorees at its headquarters to honor their legacy.

Smith has served Texas High School for 19 years, co-advising the student newspaper, The Tiger Times, and the Tiger yearbook while teaching journalism, digital media, commercial photography, and convergent media. Under his guidance, students consistently earn state and national awards, and both The Tiger Times and the Tiger yearbook have received numerous NSPA Pacemaker and CSPA Crown awards. Tiger Times Online, led by Smith and co-adviser Laura Spicher, was recently recognized as a finalist for the NSPA Pacemaker award.

“We’re extremely proud of Mr. Smith’s accomplishment,” said Ben Renner, Chief of Secondary Schools and Texas High Principal. “His dedication to journalism and the lasting influence he has on students exemplify the strength and purpose of our district’s commitment to student voice and leadership.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the NSPA,” said Clint Smith. “I’m grateful to my students, colleagues, and the district for prioritizing student growth and success, helping young voices thrive, tell their stories, and reach their full potential in our journalism program.”

About the NSPA Pioneer Award The NSPA Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who make contributions outside their primary employment, for example, through mentoring, consulting, writing, speaking, or leadership in journalism education. Among the other 2025 recipients are educators from across the country, representing a diverse range of high-school journalism programs.