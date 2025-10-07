Hospice of Texarkana’s 16th Annual Jeans & Bling Delivers a Night of Laughter, Lip Sync, and Local Love

Sponsor

The 16th Annual Jeans & Bling Celebrity Lip Sync Battle, hosted by Hospice of Texarkana, brought the house down this past weekend with a packed crowd, vibrant performances, and a festive beach-themed atmosphere that had guests smiling from start to finish.

Held at the Texarkana Convention Center, the event was well attended by community members, supporters, and local celebrities who came together to raise funds and awareness for Hospice of Texarkana’s mission. From the moment guests arrived, the tropical décor set a relaxed, upbeat tone—complete with palm trees, beach balls, and coastal flair that transformed the venue into a breezy escape.

The buffet-style dinner was a hit, offering a delicious spread that kept guests coming back for seconds. Lively conversation and laughter filled the room as attendees mingled and enjoyed the laid-back ambiance.

One highlight of the evening was, of course, the celebrity lip sync performances. Local leaders and familiar faces took the stage in full costume, delivering high-energy routines that ranged from hilarious to heartfelt. The crowd cheered, clapped, and danced along, making it clear that this year’s lineup was one of the most entertaining yet.

The evening’s entertainment reached its peak with a high-energy performance by The Landsharks, the premier Jimmy Buffett tribute band known for bringing island vibes wherever they go. Originally handpicked by Buffett himself to serve as the house band at Margaritaville, The Landsharks delivered a crowd-pleasing set that perfectly matched the beach-themed atmosphere of Hospice of Texarkana’s 16th Annual Jeans & Bling. With tropical rhythms, singalong classics, and laid-back charisma, their performance transformed the Texarkana Convention Center into a coastal escape—setting the tone for a night of celebration, community, and purpose.

Hospice of Texarkana continues to use this signature event to celebrate life, community, and the power of compassionate care. Proceeds from Jeans & Bling support the organization’s work providing end-of-life services and grief support to families across the region.

Whether you came for the music, the mission, or the margaritas, this year’s Jeans & Bling proved once again that Texarkana knows how to party with purpose.