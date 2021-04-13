Texas Middle School Art Student Garners Excellent Rating from Regional Junior Visual Arts Scholastic Event

Advertisement

Elizabeth Sharp, Texas Middle School student, was recently awarded an Excellent Rating (4) in Division 2 during the Regional Junior Visual Arts Scholastic Event (JrVASE).

Sponsored by the Texas Art Education Association, JrVASE provides the opportunity for students to bring artwork created in their art classes to a regional event where they are interviewed by a certified juror who evaluates their work based on a standards-based rubric and their understanding of the art processes involved in the development of their artwork. Only academically eligible 6th – 8th grade students enrolled in Texas public or private schools can participate. Each student is allowed to submit a maximum of two art entries.



Sharp’s artwork was a surrealism oil pastel expressing her view of the power and beauty of a volcano. According to her personal expression statement, “While it has flowers and natural scenery it also has an abrupt sense of power within it at any point in time. The volcano holds all the cards because you never know when it will use the strength within it.”

Advertisement

“I relate to this because I am a strong person and believe that I will be able to do anything I set my mind to do,” said Sharp. “Your brain is a weapon that is within you and using it is my own form of power.”

