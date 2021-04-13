U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Kara Gillingham has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,400 per academic year. Gillingham is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Richard and Mona Gillingham. Kara plans to pursue a degree in education at UAHT.

Institutional scholarships applications at UAHT are open through April 15,2021. Visit uaht.edu/scholarships to apply.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

