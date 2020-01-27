Texas Middle School Robotics Teams Earn First and Second Place for Inventions at TCEA Competition

Advertisement

Texas Middle School SWAT (Students With Amazing Talents) Robotics Teams earned First & Second Place finishes during the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA) Region 8 Robotics Challenge on January 17, 2020, in Pittsburg, TX. A total of 90 teams from the area participated.

The Inventions competition allows students to use the engineering design process to create a product using robots that solve a world problem. Students must document the process in an engineering notebook, market it by creating various materials (websites, brochures, business cards, prototypes) and then present their sales pitch to a panel of judges.

Earning First Place was the team of Truth Dukes, Lauren Friday, Diana Hernandez & Ryan Kate Walker. Second Place Team was Adam McCarter, Ean Sharp, Daniel Song & Brett Sparks.

Other Texas Middle School Robotics Teams competing were in the Intermediate and Advanced Arena. This competition has students address a prescribed problem and then program their robot to compete accordingly.

Team finishes in Intermediate Arena were:

Worth McMillen, Aidyn White, Griffin White & Sanders Wiggins – 5th Place;

Lili LeFors and Lillie Orgeron – 7th Place;

Will Prewitt, Kason Orgeron & Gavin Smith – 24th Place.

For Advanced Arena, team placement finishes were:

Uriel Camacho, Christian Douglas & Jonathan Torres-Quick – 12th Place;

Jared Chavez, Duncan McGhee & Riley Roberts – 17th Place;

Coy Ward & Jadyn Weinstein – 26th Place.

TCEA is dedicated to advancing teaching and learning through the use of technology. It has played a vital role in increasing technology funding and access for Pre-K-16 schools for 38 years and supports educators in the field who are enhancing curriculum with digital tools.