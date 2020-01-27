Sections of College Dr. and W. 4th Temporarily Closing

Advertisement

Beginning this week, Kansas City Southern will begin installing collision beams on the railroad bridges over College Drive and on West 40th.

College Drive will close at the railroad overpass from January 27th to January 28th from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

West 40th Street will close at the railroad overpass from January 29th to January 30th between the hours of 7:00 AM-3:00 PM.

Advertisement

Detour routes will be provided during these closures.

For more information, contact the Public Works department at 903-798-3948

