Texas Retired Teachers Give the Gift of Reading

Advertisement

More than 180 Texarkana ISD students at Highland Park Elementary and Theron Jones Early Literacy Center will receive free books this year, thanks to local retired public school employees/ The Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) recently announced this year’s Children’s Book Project, a statewide effort to place books into the hands of children who might not otherwise have their own.

“This is a fun undertaking, and as lifelong educators, we love encouraging children to read,” said Carolyn Moore, president of the Texarkana TRTA chapter. “Reading fosters knowledge and opens up the imagination. Every child should have books to call his or her own.”

The TRTA has sponsored the book drive every year since 1998, soliciting book donations from its own members, community partners, and even children themselves through a special student-to-student initiative. Last year, the program delivered thousands of books to Texas youth.

Advertisement

About TRTA: The Texas Retired Teacher’s Association (TRTA) is the nation’s largest organization of retired public school employees. TRTA advocates improved benefits for current and retired public education employees and seeks to advance the well-being of its members through community involvement and legislative advocacy efforts. The association is always accepting new members; for more information on TRTA, its membership opportunities, and projects in the community, visit trta.org or call 1.800.880.1650.

