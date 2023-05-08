The 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive set for May 13, 2023

Advertisement

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is preparing for their annual food drive, Saturday, May 13th. A media kick-off is scheduled for Thursday, May 11th at 9:00am, at the United States Post Office, 2211 North Robison Road, Texarkana TX 75501.

The Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items, next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

The event comes at a critical time, according to Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank, which is sponsoring the event along with the NALC. “With the rising cost of food, more people are struggling to put food on their table, especially families with children who may not have access to school-provided meals over the summer.” Harvest Regional Food Bank’s area partner pantries and agencies.

In the 30 years since it began, the food drive has collected about 1.82 billion pounds of food for struggling residents, nationally. For Sanjera Johnson, NALC Branch 559 President, the annual food drive is near and dear to the her heart and those of local letter carriers. “Just this simple act of kindness helps hundreds, even thousands, of less fortunate people not have to worry about their next meal,” according to Ms. Johnson.

