The Amtrak Beautification Project Team of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022 Announces Completed Project

The Amtrak Beautification Project Team of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022 is pleased to announce the completion of their project. The project, which began in the Fall of 2021, was originated to beautify the exterior and surrounding area of the station to provide a clean, bright, safe and enjoyable experience for all. The support of Texarkana businesses has been instrumental in the execution of the team’s plans. Financial donations as well as in-kind donations from businesses, Texarkana citizens and the two city governments have allowed for an exciting transformation.

The businesses and individuals who contributed are as follows: Whatley Sign Company, Quintero Construction, Urban Lighting & Mechanical, Cox Exterior Design and Development, Parkerson Lawn and Landscape, Red River Softwash, Red River Lumber, TaMolly’s, Brandon Choate & Sherwin Williams, R and L Power Washing, Josh Morriss, Don Morriss, Cheney and Mindi Pruett, Donald Carver Framing, Ruth Ellen Whitt, Logan Electric, H.E. Wright & Co., Artex Construction & Roofing, Commercial National Bank, Del Doughty, TAC, JH & Rosemary Russell, City of Texarkana Texas, City of Texarkana Arkansas.

The final step in taking this project to the next level will be the installation of an awning over the railway platform to protect from the weather. H.E. Wright & Co. will donate the materials. Artex Construction & Roofing will do the installation.

Please join us on Monday, March 27 at 5:00 p.m., at 100 East Front Street,

for a celebration of this accomplishment and this beautiful new space in downtown Texarkana. A fresh, updated introduction to our city for travelers passing through

on Amtrak and for rail enthusiasts is worth celebrating.

Members of the Amtrak Station Exterior Beautification Team from the Leadership Class of 22 are: Val de la Garza, Vashil Fernandez, Toni Braley, Justin Copeland, John Moran, Del Doughty, Jennifer Smith, Tucker Keeney and Wendy Stotts. For questions, contact Val de la Garza at 903/280-8088 or Vashil Fernandez at 202/378-3844.

