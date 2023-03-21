Advertisement

Linda Greenhaw Lineberry, age 75, of Genoa, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 16, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Lineberry was born on April 5, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Ben and Claudia Greenhaw. She lived most of her life in Genoa, Arkansas and was a retired co-owner of Lineberry Vine Company. Linda was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Genoa. Her devotion and love for Jesus, family, and people were evident throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-two years, Bill Lineberry.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, April and Ed Kwan of Allen, Texas; two sons, Marlon Lineberry and Jamie Womack of Fouke, Arkansas; Mark and Chasity Lineberry of Fouke, Arkansas; three sisters, Evelyn Kidd, Alice Upchurch, Margie McKnight and her husband, Jerry; two brothers, Joe Greenshaw and Marshall Greenhaw and his wife Dianne; one sister-in-law, Dorethia Lineberry; five grandchildren, Summer Lineberry, Zoe Lineberry, Ella Kwan, Samuel Kwan, and Ruckus Lineberry, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Donnie Edwards officiating. The burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, March 23rd,, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Spina Bifida Association of North Texas, 801 Ave. H E Suite 101, Arlington, Texas 76011 or Legacy Baptist Church Building Fund.

