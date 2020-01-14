The Best of Both Worlds – Online Courses at Texarkana College

Advertisement

Texarkana College’s 100% online associate degree in general studies makes it easier for you to work college classes into your busy schedule. Balancing college with work, family, and life can be tough and online classes free up your time so you can fit in classwork whenever you work best—lunch breaks, early mornings, after the kids are in bed. Texarkana College caters to busy people when it comes to providing course options online while offering online students access to the same resources available to students who take classes on campus. Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, said online students have access to the best of both worlds when it comes to choices.

“The convenience of taking college courses online is a game-changer for people who need to work from home,” said McDaniel. “However, TC knows that being completely on your own to navigate online coursework without access to resources can be tough. TC provides all students, whether they are taking classes on campus or online with access to the Palmer Memorial Library, academic tutoring services, faculty office hours, and the Pinkerton gym which includes membership to a full work-out facility with free weights, exercise equipment, basketball, tennis, and racquetball courts. TC students also have access to support through financial aid, mental health counseling, and other lifestyle assistance programs such as TC’s food pantry. Online students are part of the TC family and are able to participate and utilize all available services and programs.”

McDaniel said TC’s 2-year associate degree in general studies is designed to transfer to most public universities toward earning a bachelor’s degree. However, students can also choose individual courses from topics including art, computer science, history, government, math, English, physical science, music, psychology, public speaking, sociology, and others.

“Some students want to take classes both in-person and online to maximize their time toward degree completion,” McDaniel said. “Minimizing the driving time back and forth to campus by adding courses online can help with gasoline costs and time on the road. We even have students who are enrolled at public universities elsewhere and enroll concurrently in TC’s online courses. This strategy saves students thousands of dollars in tuition costs and gives students access to TC’s faculty members who want to see their students succeed. TC faculty members are eager to help online students during office hours just like they do with students who meet with them in person.”

If you think starting a path to earning a degree is the right choice for you but you are not quite sure how you could find the time, online courses through TC very well may be your answer. Visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/onlinedegree/ to find more information and get started. Spring classes start Tuesday, January 21 and you still have time to register!

