The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022

The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m.

The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.

“This new Texarkana Clinic will expand current services with a modern appearance, and state-of-the-art equipment and practices that our Veterans deserve,” said Richard Crocket, Overton Brooks Medical Center director. “The old clinic is outdated and didn’t serve our veterans in the way they have become accustomed to. Opening this clinic expands face-to-face services for primary care, mental health, audiology, lab services, physical therapy, Telehealth and will offer Veterans more than 20,000 appointments.”

The new clinic is larger, expanding from11,000 to over 21,000 square feet. There are 27 patient rooms for primary care and woman’s health along with three Telehealth rooms. Mental health services include nine patient rooms and two group therapy rooms.

