The University of Arkansas at Texarkana Tenth Anniversary ‘Casino Night’ Celebration Scheduled for October 8

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Texarkana campus with a special “Casino Night” party. The event you don’t want to miss will be held at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center on Saturday, October 8, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Join us in your finest Vegas attire for a festive evening of casino games to include Blackjack, Poker, Craps, and Roulette. Enjoy dancing to the music of the Tin Man Band, a high-energy seven-piece band from Dallas, Texas, that plays everything from Aretha Franklin to AC/DC, and, of course, drinks, food, and fun. This unique celebration is hosted by friends of UA Texarkana, including Dr. Christine Holt, Shelby and Mayor Allen Brown, Prissy and Dr. Randy Hickerson, Robin and David Hickerson, and Morgan and Dr. Brent Bennett.

The University of Arkansas at Texarkana has become an integral part of the Texarkana landscape and has served over 2,700 students since 2012. In the past ten years, UA Texarkana has partnered with local high schools to offer many concurrent credit and early high school degree and certificate programs, including the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy and the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center. UA Texarkana has awarded 2,247 degrees and certificates since its inception and increased the number of students from Miller County, Arkansas, from 10 to 215.

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is committed to the Texarkana community. Since 2012, UA Texarkana has constructed three buildings representing a total investment of over $10,000,000.00 in Texarkana, Arkansas. Please consider joining us to celebrate these accomplishments and to look toward an even brighter future for Texarkana.

Tickets to Casino Night are $75 each and can be purchased at https://hempsteadhall.thundertix.com/events/201909.

The Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center is located at 5200 Convention Plaza Drive, Texarkana, AR 71854.

For more information, call Anna Powell at 870-722-8516 or email anna.powell@uaht.edu.

