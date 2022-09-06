Loy Alton Wharton

Advertisement

Loy Wharton, age 87 of Maud, Texas passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at an Atlanta facility. Mr. Wharton was born February 08 , 1935 in Cuthand, Texas. Mr. Wharton was a pastor for 44 years at Mt. Enon Primitive Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas, was a Master Brick Mason by trade. He loved fishing and hunting and sharing the gospel with those he met. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mandy Ruth Waldroup Wharton, two sons, Lloyd Alton Wharton, and William Harris.

Survivors include one son and daughter in law, Jimmy Alton and Rene Wharton of DeKalb, Texas, one daughter and son in law, Angelic Wharton Autrey and Robert Joe Autrey of Maud, Texas, two brothers, Jimmy Wayne Wharton, James Albert Wharton of New Boston, Texas, two sisters Lela Jone Cates of New Boston, Texas, Lenora Boughton, 21 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and a host of other friends and family.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 3:00 P.M.in the Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro. Mike Welsh officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.

