Theresa Cowling Named Principal of Redwater Elementary ISD

Theresa Cowling, current Magnet School Director for Texarkana Arkansas School District, has been named Principal for Redwater Elementary School.

Cowling has served as Principal for North Heights Entrepreneurial Leadership Magnet, Arkansas Middle School and Fairview Aerospace & Environmental Studies Magnet School. Additionally, she served as Assistant Principal for College Hill Middle School and North Heights Junior High and was a Gifted & Talented Teacher at College Hill Middle School.

In 2016 and 2017, the schools she led were named Magnet Schools of America School of Distinction and in 2017, her campus received the Shannon Wright Award for Best Middle School in the State of Arkansas. Cowling was named the 2018 Magnet Schools of America Principal of the Year for the Southwest Region covering Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma. She has graduated from all three phases of the Master Principal Program through the Arkansas Leadership Academy.

“Redwater ISD is pleased to have Mrs. Cowling taking the lead of our elementary campus,” said Dr. Kelly Burns, Superintendent of Schools. “She believes in creating a safe and nurturing environment that ensures students will succeed socially and academically. Mrs. Cowling is committed to cultivating leadership skills in both students and teachers.”

Cowling holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in Education from Southern Arkansas University.

She was honored as a Wilbur Award Honoree for community leadership by Leadership Texarkana in 2021, is a graduate of Leadership Texarkana and a member of Kiwanis Club and other activities that help children in our community.

Cowling begins her service with Redwater ISD on July 1.

