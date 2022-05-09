Texarkana Water Utilities Director

Advertisement

After a search and review of applicants for the position, Gary Smith, P.E. has been named the lone finalist for the position of Texarkana Water Utility (TWU) Executive Director by City Managers from Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas.

Smith has been employed by TWU since July 2003. He started as the Design Engineer before becoming the Director of Operations & Maintenance and then the Assistant Director. Smith has been serving as Interim Executive Director of TWU since September of 2021 when the position was vacated by the retirement of J.D. Phillips.

Smith is already looking ahead.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with both City Managers to provide the best service to our citizens,” Smith said. “I look forward to making a positive difference in our community”.

Prior to TWU, Smith worked for John E. Hawkins & Associates Engineering Company where he served in various management positions including manager of the Texarkana office. Before joining John E. Hawkins & Associates, Smith worked for the Texas Highway & Transportation Department as a design engineer. Most recently, Smith was inducted into the Arkansas Academy of Civil Engineers and serves on the Texas Municipal Utility Association Board of Directors. Smith has over 35 years of experience in the water/wastewater industry. He earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Arkansas.

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington is pleased with the selection.



“I am excited to have a seasoned community leader take the reins to lead TWU,” Ellington said. “Our Arkansas-side citizens will benefit from his experience and professionalism.”

Texarkana, Texas City Manager David Orr is looking forward to continued progress.

“Gary has transitioned in his interim role seamlessly and worked with his staff at TWU and both cities to continue progress on many important projects for our city’s infrastructure,” Orr said. “He has shown excellent leadership and his experience in the water/wastewater industry is invaluable to our two cities.”



For more information about this release, please contact Lisa Thompson at lisa.thompson@txkusa.org or (903) 798-1743.

