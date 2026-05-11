Three Indicted In Alleged Insurance Fraud Truck Theft Scheme
TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men have been indicted in connection with an alleged
scheme to fake the theft of a truck and camper so the owner could file an
insurance claim.
Cameron Flores, Niklas Burkland and Kenneth Shavers are accused of
conspiring to make it appear that Flores’ 2020 Ford F-250 and attached
camper had been stolen from business property in Texarkana, Texas, in
October last year.
Investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department used flock cameras
to track the movement of the truck and camper after the equipment was
driven off of Flores’ business parking lot, according to a probable cause
affidavit.
Surveillance video showed a suspect entering the property just after 11:27
p.m. on October 24 and driving away with the truck and camper. Flores
reported the alleged theft Oct. 27.
Additional surveillance video showed a large black Ford F-350 dually near
the scene minutes before the theft. The truck, equipped with distinctive
overhead lighting, stopped on 21st Street before a male wearing dark
clothing got out, entered the gated property, and drove away in Flores’
truck and camper. A short time later, the same truck was allegedly observed
returning to Shavers Diesel and Auto, a business tied to the Shavers
family.
On Oct. 29, the truck was found abandoned in De Kalb, Texas. The license
plate had been removed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire, the
affidavit said.
Flores had reportedly been trying to sell the truck for months before the
theft report was made. He had allegedly attempted to trade in the truck but
had been unable because he was upside down on the loan.
Flores, Burkland and Shavers were each indicted last week for engaging in
organized criminal activity to commit insurance fraud. Flores was also
indicted for hindering a secured creditor and a misdemeanor charge of
filing a false report.
The men face two to 20 years in prison if convicted of engaging in
organized criminal activity.