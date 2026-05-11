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Three Indicted In Alleged Insurance Fraud Truck Theft Scheme

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men have been indicted in connection with an alleged

scheme to fake the theft of a truck and camper so the owner could file an

insurance claim.

Cameron Flores, Niklas Burkland and Kenneth Shavers are accused of

conspiring to make it appear that Flores’ 2020 Ford F-250 and attached

camper had been stolen from business property in Texarkana, Texas, in

October last year.

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Investigators with the Texarkana Texas Police Department used flock cameras

to track the movement of the truck and camper after the equipment was

driven off of Flores’ business parking lot, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

Surveillance video showed a suspect entering the property just after 11:27

p.m. on October 24 and driving away with the truck and camper. Flores

reported the alleged theft Oct. 27.

Additional surveillance video showed a large black Ford F-350 dually near

the scene minutes before the theft. The truck, equipped with distinctive

overhead lighting, stopped on 21st Street before a male wearing dark

clothing got out, entered the gated property, and drove away in Flores’

truck and camper. A short time later, the same truck was allegedly observed

returning to Shavers Diesel and Auto, a business tied to the Shavers

family.

On Oct. 29, the truck was found abandoned in De Kalb, Texas. The license

plate had been removed and an attempt had been made to set it on fire, the

affidavit said.

Flores had reportedly been trying to sell the truck for months before the

theft report was made. He had allegedly attempted to trade in the truck but

had been unable because he was upside down on the loan.

Flores, Burkland and Shavers were each indicted last week for engaging in

organized criminal activity to commit insurance fraud. Flores was also

indicted for hindering a secured creditor and a misdemeanor charge of

filing a false report.

The men face two to 20 years in prison if convicted of engaging in

organized criminal activity.