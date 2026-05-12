Christopher Vines

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November 14, 1974 – May 2, 2026

Christopher David Vines, age 51, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2026, at The Springs of Texarkana at 3:10 AM. Born November 14, 1974, in Lewisville, Arkansas, he was a devoted employee to Hugg and Hall, Texarkana, AR; where he was a Parts Sales Specialist, he had previous roles in the service and rental departments and also worked at the Springdale, AR branch. He had a loving work family and was known to everyone as “Vines”, he will truly be missed by all.

Christopher was the beloved son of Jackie Vines and Florence Elizabeth Pressnell Vines. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents on both sides of the family, his Father and Mother, brother Charlie Vines and sister Cindy Vines. He is survived by his daughter – as he called her his “Love” – Alaney Vines of Fouke, AR; one brother Paul Vines of Little Rock, AR; aunts Linda Vines Clouse and husband of DeQueen, AR; Julia Vines Halter and husband of DeQueen, AR; uncles Robert Pressnell of Texarkana, AR and Randy Pressnell of Fouke, AR; 2 nephews and 1 niece and several cousins and friends who are going to surely miss him.

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Christopher spent his final days under the compassionate care of Enhabit Hospice. He attended Church on the Rock in Texarkana, TX. He was an avid sports fan of football and baseball. He loved watching the Razorbacks and was known to always be “Calling the Hogs, WPS” and wearing their color “Red”, he was a Texas Rangers fan in baseball. He also loved to golf with his friends.

Services have been entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services. Chris you fought hard and now it’s your time to rest. A memorial service will be held at Church on the Rock on June 6, 2026 at pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Alaney Vines at P.O. Box 586, Fouke, AR 71837.

A life remembered for his dedication and the love he shared with family and friends, Christopher’s legacy will be cherished by those who knew him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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