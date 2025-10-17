Three Texas High School Seniors Recognized as Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit® Scholarship Program 

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is proud to announce that Jackson Adams, Samuel Cross, and David Mayo, seniors at Texas High School, have been named Commended Students in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Texas High School Principal Ben Renner presented Letters of Commendation to the students on behalf of the school and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the prestigious academic competition.

Each year, approximately 34,000 students nationwide are recognized as Commended Students for their exceptional academic promise. Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, their performance on the 2024 PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®) placed them among the top 50,000 scorers in the country.

“These three students exemplify the dedication, leadership, and perseverance that define Texas High School,” said Principal Ben Renner. “Jackson, Samuel, and David have consistently challenged themselves academically, and this national recognition reflects not only their hard work but also the supportive learning environment our teachers and staff provide every day.”

TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker added, “We are proud to celebrate the success of these students whose academic talents and hard work have set them apart at a national level. Recognition from the National Merit Scholarship Program is a significant achievement that reflects not only their efforts, but also the support of our teachers, families, and school community.”

A spokesperson for the NMSC noted, “Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation.”

Texarkana ISD and Texas High School celebrate Jackson Adams, Samuel Cross, and David Mayo for earning this distinguished recognition and commend their commitment to academic excellence.