CASA for Children Texarkana Hosts “Ghoul’s Night” to Recruit Volunteers for Children in Need 

More than 85 children in the Texarkana area are currently waiting for a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer to stand by their side and be their voice in court. To help meet this urgent need, CASA for Children is inviting community members to attend “Ghoul’s Night,” a Halloween-themed in-person information session on Monday, October 28, at 5:30 p.m. at Verona Restaurant in downtown Texarkana.

This fun and festive evening will offer attendees the opportunity to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer while enjoying wine, small bites, and door prizes. CASA staff and current volunteers will be on hand to answer questions, share stories, and explain how even a few hours a month can make a lasting difference in the life of a child in foster care.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 28, 2025

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Verona Restaurant, Texarkana, AR

There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Those interested in attending or learning more about volunteering with CASA can RSVP at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1782470430039?aff=oddtdtcreator

or reach out to Brittney (903-792-1030, bwren@casacac.org) for more information.