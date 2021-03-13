THS Orchestra Students Earn Superior Ratings at UIL Solo & Ensemble; One Headed to State Competition

Advertisement
Superior Ratings for performances were given to Texas High School Sophomore Orchestra students, Teagan Jones and Marchaz Pruitt during the Regional Solo & Ensemble Contest in Longview, Texas on March 6.
Jones performed a Level 1 Violin Solo for memory and also qualified for the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest.
Pruitt performed a Level 1 Cello Solo.
Both students are instructed by Steve Bennett, TISD Orchestra Director and THS Assistant Band Director.
