THS Orchestra Students Earn Superior Ratings at UIL Solo & Ensemble; One Headed to State Competition

Superior Ratings for performances were given to Texas High School Sophomore Orchestra students, Teagan Jones and Marchaz Pruitt during the Regional Solo & Ensemble Contest in Longview, Texas on March 6.

Jones performed a Level 1 Violin Solo for memory and also qualified for the Texas State Solo & Ensemble Contest.

Pruitt performed a Level 1 Cello Solo.

Both students are instructed by Steve Bennett, TISD Orchestra Director and THS Assistant Band Director.