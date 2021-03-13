UA Cossatot Splits a Pair of Conference Games at North Arkansas College

Advertisement

In the men’s game, the Colts held on for an 88-86 victory over the Pioneers as Terry Anderson, the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week, led UA Cossatot with another double-double, 20 points, and 15 rebounds. The Colts fell behind 2-0 and never trailed after that. Cameron Maxwell also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists. Micah Yarber added 17 and Dillon Cheater had 15, all from beyond the 3-point line. Devin Howlin came off the bench to hit three 3 pointers as the Colts connected on 14 threes.

In his after-game comments, Head Coach and Athletic Director Robert Byrd said, “The guys competed at a high level and were able to secure the much-needed win. “The Colts are now 6-4 on the season, 2-2 in conference play.

In the opener, the Lady Colts fell to North Ark College 65-56. The Lady Pioneers scored the first 8 points of the game, but UA Cossatot came back and led by as many as 8 in the first half and were up 31-25 at the half. Kaylee Brooks led the Lady Colts with 24 points. Coach Robert Byrd said, “Although we weren’t able to claim the win, we learned a lot about our self as a team.”

UA Cossatot is back at home Saturday, March 13 at the UA Cossatot Bank of Lockesburg Historic Gymnasium when they host South Ark at noon on ed88radio.com

For more information on the UA Cossatot Colts, contact Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd at 870-584-1105 or rbyrd@cccua.edu.