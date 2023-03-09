THS Tiger Theatre Company Advances to Bi-District Competition

Advertisement

On Tuesday, March 7, Texas High School’s Tiger Theatre Company competed in district UIL competition with its one-act play, The Storm in the Barn. The play placed in the top three at the district level, and the company will go on to compete in the bi-district competition on March 22.

Texas High also won the award for Outstanding Technical Crew. Stage Manager, Carly Hickerson, was selected as the Outstanding Tech Crew Member. Judges selected Tyler Unger as an All-Star Cast member and Avery Bullock as an Honorable Mention All-Star Cast member.