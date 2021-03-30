Tiger Theatre Company Regional Bound for One-Act Play Performance

Advertisement

Texas High School’s Tiger Theatre Company’s Performance of Silent Sky was selected as one of two schools to advance to the Regional UIL One-Act Play to be held on April 14, 2021 in Prosper, Texas. Thirty-two schools will compete in each division, 1A – 6A, at the Regional level.

Additional awards received during the UIL One-Act Play Bi-District competition were: Jeremy Creek and Maddie Frost for All Star Cast; Lia Graham as Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Salem Karr for Outstanding Tech.