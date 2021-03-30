Tiger Theatre Company Regional Bound for One-Act Play Performance

By
Press Release
-
Front Row: Stephanie Jumper, Cate Rounds, Beth Dietze, Maddie Frost, Anabeth Icenhower, Lia Graham, Riley White Center Row: Gabbie Boswell, Savannah Hallenbeck, Braylen Garren, Sydney Watts, Tyler Unger, Mary Warren, Carly Hickerson, Bonnie Flieder (Assistant Director) Back Row: Melissa Newton (Director), Salem Karr, Jane Kate Mitchell, Zane Johnston, Mason Smallwood, Doug Kyles, Jeremy Creek, Austin Barwick Trent Hanna (Technical Director)
Texas High School’s Tiger Theatre Company’s Performance of Silent Sky was selected as one of two schools to advance to the Regional UIL One-Act Play to be held on April 14, 2021 in Prosper, Texas. Thirty-two schools will compete in each division, 1A – 6A, at the Regional level.

Additional awards received during the UIL One-Act Play Bi-District competition were: Jeremy Creek and Maddie Frost for All Star Cast; Lia Graham as Honorable Mention All Star Cast; Salem Karr for Outstanding Tech.

