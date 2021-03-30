Large Team National Grand Champion Title and More Awarded to Texas HighSteppers

Advertisement

The Texas HighSteppers of Texas High School earned the Large Team National Grand Champion Title during the Danceline USA National Championship Competition in San Antonio, TX. The team also received the Platinum Sweepstakes (for 95 average from each judge on each dance), First Place Best in Category for Novelty & Military Routines, Second Place Best in Category for Kick & Pom Routines and Third Place Overall Team.

The HighStepper Officers brought home the Platinum Sweepstakes Award (for 95 average and higher on all dance routines) and First Place Best in Category for Jazz, Lyrical and Modern routines. Officers were also named National Grand Champions for Large Team and received First Place Overall in Office Group category.

Individual Awards included: Olivia George – First Place Turn Technique, Second Place Solo and Solo Finalist; Shelby Ross – First Place Solo (Grade 9/10) and Third Place Kick Technique; Hollan Palmore – Second Place Solo (Grade 9/10) and Third Place Turn Technique; Helen Clark Hayes – Fifth Place Solo and Solo Finalist (Grade 11/12); Kalea Edmonds – Solo Finalist (Grade 11/12).