TIME TO APPLY for LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA: Class of 2022-2023

Leadership Texarkana is currently accepting applications from individuals who are interested in applying to be part of the Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022-2023; applications are available online at LeadershipTexarkana.com, or by emailing info@leadershiptexarkana. Deadline for completed applications is June 23.

LT Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage applications from individuals who are not only interested in personal growth, but for those who are wanting to lead the way in making our community all that it can be. Applying is a competitive process as there are always more applications than spaces available, so it often requires hard choices selecting participants from all applicants. Our goal is to have each class reflect the demographics of the community, and we work to balance the numbers of participants from any one business, sector or demographic. This is not a program focused on newcomers; we regularly have participants who have lived here their entire lives and we have found that natives learn as much as newcomers.

As the flagship program of LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA, the annual LT class has provided community leadership development for the advancement of our community and of all participants since 1979. Over 900 grads remain local and actively leading in all sectors. The Leadership Texarkana class program features:

• TOP NOTCH PARTICIPANTS: Connects, engages and equips a selected group of individuals from all backgrounds, professional levels, and all sectors (public, private and non-profit).

• EXCELLENT PROGRAMS: Year-long training in understanding of critical issues in the development and growth of our community, including perspectives of economic development, industry, health care, education, politics, and quality of life initiatives, and the leadership capacities needed to have a positive impact.

• POWERFUL CONNECTIONS: Well over one hundred community leaders annually participate in issue-based educational sessions–a backstage pass into our region, invaluable to natives or newcomers.



• PERSONAL CHALLENGE: Each participant is challenged to personalize the opportunity for providing meaningful leadership, and for stepping up as citizens of influence in his/her community sphere.

The Leadership Texarkana class program is the best personal development value around.

LT Recruitment After Hours Social will be held Thursday, June 9, from 5:00-6:00 PM at Twisted Fork Restaurant’s meeting room (Moores Lane/Summerhill Rd) –for an informal opportunity to visit with LT grads and learn more about the experience.



WIIFY: Perspectives of Past Participants

• Anyone with a passion for our community or for helping must go through this program.

• [LT] helps individuals give focus to their ideas; passions and abilities to help impact our community.

• [LT is the] organization with the best prospect of facilitating sustainable positive change in our community.

• Change can only happen when people unite time, talent and resources. [LT ] is a great way to learn history and shape Texarkana’s future. I have gained great new relationships.

• You will learn more than you can ever imagine!

• Just do it! It will change your life!



Frequently Asked Questions about the LT Class

HOW do I apply?

Applications & more at LEADERSHIPTEXARKANA.com

Deadline for application is midnight JUNE 23.

Either submit online – OR – MAIL it to P.O. Box 311, TT 75504-0311;

All parts of application must be received by 6.23

(must include all attachments: references and photo)

HOW MUCH does it cost?

$950 for individuals from businesses or organizations with

annual operating budgets over $250K;

cost is $725 for individuals from businesses or organizations with annual operating budgets under $250K.

Scholarships are available, however, there are no full scholarships;

Numbers and amounts of supported participants are based on applicants and requests.



WHAT is expected of class participants?

Your presence, participation and full ENGAGEMENT – during

the program year, as well as beyond the program year, stepping up to

take a measure of responsibility for our community’s best future.

The program kicks-off September 13-14 with a mandatory two-day retreat,

followed by monthly day-long sessions on first Tuesdays of every month from October-May;

Other dates TBA requiring participation for 1-3 hours for events, or training or for participation in working groups,

the latter determined by availability of people involved.

MORE AT LeadershipTexarkana.COM

email Info@LeadershipTexarkana.Com

