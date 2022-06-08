Advertisement

Kathryn Merle Skaggs, at the age of 98 years old, left this world and entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at home in The Colony, Tx. Kathryn, known by everyone as “Grandmommie,” was born in 1924 just outside Garland, Arkansas, to Martin and Hallie Cornelius. She was the eldest daughter of 2 brothers and 1 sister.

In 1941, she married the love of her life, A.P. Skaggs, and 2 loving daughters followed.

Kathryn was a devoted preacher’s wife. She played the piano at church and regularly taught Sunday school for the children.

Above all, she was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and ever faithful to her Lord. In later years she taught Sunday school for her widow’s class at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Tx.

Kathryn loved to travel, play board games, and most of all, spend time enjoying her family.

She was a woman full of life, love, humor, and joy who showed God’s love to everyone she met. She was a ”Grandmommie” to people who had no grandmother and was a prayer warrior for anyone in need.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband A.P and 2 brothers, T.L. and Woodrow Cornelius. She is survived by her sister, Wanzell Skinner, her daughters, Arretta Yahola Long and Linda Alexander, son-in-law Dewey Alexander, grandchildren Angie McAdams and husband Jon, Ronnie Long Jr., Dallas Balma and wife Kimberly, Diane Balma, and Deron Balma and wife Carolina, as well as many great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.,

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation of any amount be made to Mercy Ministries through the link below.

Kathryn will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 18, in Shiloh Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.

