Time To Play: MeepleCity Opens Game Playing Store in Texarkana

Advertisement

If you are looking for something new to do in the area with your family and friends throughout the week and weekend make sure to stop by MeepleCity a brand new gaming play lounge located here in Texarkana. Owner Alicia Nield brought the idea of a gaming location/store with her from her time in Las Vegas, and has created a space here in Texarkana for families, friends and individuals to come and play over 350+ board/card games and more from their game library. Visitors can also bring their own games as well!

MeepleCity also plans to host large tournaments with different types of games including Monopoly, Magic the Gathering, Chess and more. “MeepleCity is also an official site for Flesh and Blood TCG and Steve Jackson Games (Munchkin, Castle Panic, etc.). The store/play area will be open 7 days a week. “We want to ensure that even if someone doesn’t have a group to play with, anyone and everyone is welcome to join in on others’ games just to have fun. We will also host special theme nights that will change weekly,” said Nield.

For those wishing to visit MeepleCity there are several options for continuous play. Players who are there for a one time visit can pay $5 for the entire day. Individuals seeking monthly membership can pay $25 a month, or families of 2 adults and up to 4 children can pay $75 with an additional $10 per child. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase on site.

Advertisement

MeepleCity will be opening December 6th with their official Grand Opening Celebration posited for Saturday, December 10th beginning at 10AM. Throughout the celebration there will be a prize wheel to spin, giveaways, game demos and tons of chances to explore the vast library of games.

MeepleCity will be open Monday-Thursday from 10AM-10PM and Weekends from 10AM-12AM. They are located at 1801 North Robison Road, Suite 2, Texarkana, Texas 75501. For more information visit www.meeplecity.com or visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/meeplecity.