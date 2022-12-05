Lambert Named Dean of Student Services at UAHT

Advertisement

Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position.

Reginald earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas Tech University, a Master of Science in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University, and a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. He is also a graduate of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at SAU-Tech, where he attained his Associate Degree in Law Enforcement Administration. Reginald has worked at several other higher education institutions, including Hinds Community College, the University of Central Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist College, and Philander Smith College.

“I strive to foster and serve with a spirit of excellence in everything I do,” Lambert said. “My role as the dean of students is to advocate for student support and to encourage an environment conducive to our student’s academic and personal growth, enabling them to achieve graduation and become contributing citizens. Throughout my career, my goal has been to continue advancing as a servant leader in higher education through leadership, collaboration, mentoring, and student development. I am excited to continue striving toward that goal as a part of the UAHT team and look forward to helping our students build bridges to a brighter future.”