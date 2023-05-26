TISD Board of Trustees Appoint Dr. Kasey Coggin as Principal of Waggoner Creek Elementary School

During their May 24, 2023 regular meeting, the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Kasey Coggin as the new Principal of Waggoner Creek Elementary School. She currently serves as Assistant Principal of Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School.

Prior to joining the Tiger Family, Coggin served as the Coordinator of Allied Health for

Texarkana College. Before joining Texarkana College, she served as Assistant Principal and Principal of Redwater Elementary School in Redwater ISD from 2016 to 2021. Prior to her time as a campus administrator, Coggin served as an elementary teacher. She also serves as an adjunct professor for Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“Dr. Coggin brings a wealth of experience, a passion for education, and a deep commitment to student success. Throughout her career, she has held various leadership positions and has demonstrated exceptional abilities in instructional leadership, fostering strong relationships with students, parents, and staff, and implementing innovative teaching practices,” said TISD Superintendent, Dr. Doug Brubaker.

Coggin holds a Bachelor of Science, Master of Education and Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She will begin her new role on July 1 and replace Angie Griffin, who is retiring.

