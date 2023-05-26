Invest in Historic Downtown through the Main Street Texarkana Membership Drive



Main Street Texarkana has announced its 2023 membership drive! Great things are happening in historic downtown Texarkana and you can be part of the action. With memberships starting at just $20, it’s a very affordable way to invest in restoring and revitalizing downtown Texarkana, USA. Become a member today at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org or email Director@MainStreetTexarkana.org for more information.

As Texarkana celebrates its 150th anniversary, downtown Texarkana, USA has been the focus of those looking for new and fun places to eat, shop, and play! Encompassing the original boundaries of the city as established in 1873, historic downtown Texarkana contains the cities’ oldest landmarks and newest hot spots.

“Downtown is the heartbeat of the entire community,” says Main Street Texarkana Director, Ina McDowell. “Businesses benefit from a thriving downtown community. Supporting Main Street as a member allows us to help downtown realize its full potential.”

Main Street Texarkana is the local chapter of the national Main Street America program and is the only bi-state program in the country. Main Street focuses on the preservation and revitalization of downtown Texarkana through a four-point approach: Design, Organization, Promotion, and Economic Vitality. Since its inception, Main Street Texarkana has awarded over $100,000 in grants and affordable loans to assist downtown businesses.

“Downtown Texarkana is on the precipice of becoming a vibrant area for our community to gather,” adds Main Street Texarkana Board President, Jacob Hill. “Texarkana is an incredible community with an incredible history to match.”

The past few years have brought tremendous growth to downtown and there’s still room for more. Be part of this success by becoming a Main Street Texarkana member. The goal for this membership drive is $20,000 in new memberships. There are six levels ranging from a $20 student membership to the corporate partner membership of $1000. Members at the $250 level or above will be included on the 2023 Main Street Texarkana T-shirt! The deadline to be included on this year’s T-shirt is June 20, so get your membership today at www.MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Main Street Texarkana is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization affiliated with Main Street America. Main Street is dedicated to revitalizing and promoting historic downtown Texarkana by combining economic development with historic preservation. For more information about Main Street Texarkana’s activities, please visit our website, www.MainStreetTexarkana.org, or email Director@MainStreetTexarkana.org. Main Street is for everyone. Join us today!

