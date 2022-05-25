TISD Board of Trustees Appoint Dr. Tabitha Dudley as New Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center

Advertisement

During their May 25, 2022 regular meeting, the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Tabitha Dudley as the new Principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center. She currently serves as Principal of Mading Dual Language Elementary School in the Houston Independent School District.

Dudley returns to Texarkana ISD with more than 15 years in education, having served as a teacher, campus principal and district leader. Dudley has extensive experience in developing highly effective teachers and leaders and fostering a positive school climate and culture. The appointment also marks a return to Dudley’s roots, as she was raised in Texarkana and graduated from Texas High School.

TISD Superindent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “It is exciting to welcome Dr. Dudley back to our district and community. She brings a strong professional background and a commitment to excellence that makes her a great fit for the principal position at Paul Laurence Dunbar Early Education Center. She and her team will work together to continue to meet the needs of Dunbar students – our youngest Tiger cubs – very effectively.”

Advertisement

As a Teacher Development Specialist in the Houston Independent School District, Dudley provided job-embedded professional development and supported various professional learning communities (PLCs) to impact student growth and build teacher capacity. During her time in HISD, she also served as an assistant principal at Franklin Elementary School and as the principal of Fondren Elementary.

Dudley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas, a master’s degree in education from the University of Texas at Austin, and a doctorate in executive leadership from Houston Baptist University.

Dudley replaces Lakesha Taylor, who will transition to Director of CTE & STEM Education. She will officially begin with TISD on July 1, 2022.

