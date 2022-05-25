TISD Board of Trustees Name Kay Stickels as Texarkana ISD Director of Special Populations

Advertisement

During their May 25, 2022 regular meeting, the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees named Kay Stickels as Director of Special Populations. She currently serves as a Math Consultant with The Region 8 Education Service Center.

Stickels has served educators from the 46 districts within Region 8 for 21 years as a consultant and 30 years in education starting as a classroom teacher. The scope of her work has included inclusive educational practices, adaptive instructional activities, management of the classroom environment, and assisting districts to develop instructional systems that resulted in narrowing the academic gap between all learners.

Stickels brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Texarkana ISD as a leader in the development and implementation of curriculum, instruction, and assessment. She has been instrumental in providing state-wide staff development for all teachers in differentiation, scaffolds, and instructional accommodations. She is also a certified presenter for Math for ALL, a Texas Education Agency-developed academy for teachers working with students served in special programs.

TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker said, “Mrs. Stickels is well known to educators in TISD and across Northeast Texas as an outstanding provider of teacher and administrator staff development focused on closing opportunity gaps and otherwise meeting the needs of all students. We are also very excited that she is joining our leadership team.”

Stickels holds a bachelor’s degree from Sul Ross State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Texas A&M-Commerce.

Stickels replaces Shawn Davis, who will transition to Principal of Texas Middle School. She will officially begin on July 1, 2022.

