TISD Gears Up for the New Student Enrollment Fair: An Evening of Fun and Education

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is excited to invite parents, guardians, and future students to the annual New Student Enrollment Fair. Set your calendars for Monday, March 17, 2025, and head over to the Texas High School Multipurpose Facility for an unforgettable evening filled with activities, information, and community spirit.

Why Attend?

This year’s event promises to be a fantastic opportunity to explore the diverse offerings of TISD, catering to students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Whether you’re searching for strong academic programs or vibrant extracurricular activities, TISD is ready to showcase why it’s the top choice for your child’s educational journey.

What to Expect

Get ready for an exciting lineup of activities, including:

Campus Highlights : Learn about TISD’s academic and extracurricular programs, with staff on hand to answer questions and assist with enrollment.

: Learn about TISD’s academic and extracurricular programs, with staff on hand to answer questions and assist with enrollment. Family Fun : Enjoy free food, bounce houses, games, and interactive club demonstrations.

: Enjoy free food, bounce houses, games, and interactive club demonstrations. Engaging Extras: Take home goody bags, snap memorable photos at the photo booths, and dive into fun activities the whole family will enjoy.

Event Details

📍 Location : Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility

: Texas High School Multi-Purpose Facility 📅 Date : Monday, March 17, 2025

: Monday, March 17, 2025 ⏰ Time: 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Make sure to join the TISD family for an event that combines excitement with education. For more details, visit www.txkisd.net . Don’t miss your chance to see why TISD is the perfect place to nurture your child’s success.

Spread the word and get ready to enroll—because at TISD, the future starts now!