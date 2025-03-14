A Day at The Heights Brought Learning to Life

Sponsor

North Heights Community School recently hosted A Day at The Heights, an immersive event showcasing the only MicroSociety program in Arkansas and the surrounding Ark-La-Tex region. MicroSociety is a way for students to run their own little “society” inside the school. They take on real-world roles, like business owners, government leaders, and workers, to learn important skills like teamwork, problem-solving, and responsibility. It’s like a mini version of how the real world works, but designed just for kids! As a leader in educational innovation, North Heights has embraced this groundbreaking model to empower students through self-governance, leadership development, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the event provided families and community members with a firsthand look at the unique learning experiences within North Heights’ MicroSociety. Visitors engaged with students as they operated businesses, managed government agencies, and led community initiatives—applying academic knowledge in real-world contexts. The event highlighted the school’s holistic approach to education, where academics, behavior, and curriculum are seamlessly integrated to prepare students for future success.

“A Day at The Heights was an incredible opportunity to showcase how our students are ‘Learning Today, Leading Tomorrow’ in action,” said Samantha Coleman, Principal. “Our students took pride in demonstrating the leadership, creativity, and collaboration that make our MicroSociety so special.”

North Heights Community School, housed within the recently renovated North Heights Junior High, is dedicated to redefining learning through experiential education. By immersing students in hands-on experiences, the school fosters critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills while reinforcing responsibility, respect, and integrity. As the only MicroSociety in the region, North Heights continues to lead the way in innovative education, providing students with the tools to excel as future leaders.

For more information, please contact A Day at The Heights committee at heightscommunity@tasd7.net.



About North Heights Community School

Leading the way in educational innovation in the Ark-La-Tex region, North Heights Community School stands as a beacon of progress within the recently renovated North Heights Junior High. Inspired by the pioneering spirit of our school community, we’ve embraced the MicroSociety model, which serves as the foundation of our holistic approach to education.

At North Heights, we recognize that excellence in education goes beyond academics—it requires a comprehensive focus on academics, behavior, and curriculum. Through our innovative MicroSociety framework, we seamlessly integrate these components to create a dynamic learning environment.

Academics lie at the heart of our mission. By immersing students in real-world scenarios, we bring academic concepts to life, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration skills. Behavioral development is equally vital, as students learn responsibility, respect, and integrity through self-governance. Our curriculum, enriched by MicroSociety principles, extends beyond traditional instruction, ensuring that students not only master core subjects but also understand their real-world applications.

As we expand to serve Kindergarten through Fifth Grade, our commitment to providing a transformative educational experience remains steadfast. At North Heights, innovation meets excellence, and every child has the opportunity to thrive within our comprehensive educational framework.

