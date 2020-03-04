TISD Kindergarten Discovery Registration Night Set for March 9th & 10th

Advertisement

Texarkana Independent School District will host their Kindergarten Discovery Registration Night on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10. Both nights will be from 4:30 to – 6:30 p.m.

Fun awaits for all families and students attending. From Make & Take Stations, Photo Booths and Challenge Stations to Refreshments, Gift Bags and the opportunity to win Texas Tigers Football Season Tickets, there is something for everyone to enjoy and experience.

For Monday, March 9, Kindergarten Registration will be held on the following campuses: Highland Park Elementary (401 West 25th Street); Theron Jones Early Literacy Center (2600 West 15th Street); and Wake Village Elementary (400 Wildcat Drive).

On Tuesday, March 10, Kindergarten Registration will be held on the following campuses: Nash Elementary (100 Burton Street); Spring Lake Park Elementary (4324 Ghio-Fish Boulevard); and Waggoner Creek Elementary (6335 Gibson Lane).

Registering students must be five years of age by September 1, 2020, and live within the TISD Attendance Zone. Transfer students will be accepted on a space-available basis.

Parents and guardians are asked to bring with them the student’s updated immunization record, birth certificate, social security card and proof of residency.

For more information, contact: 903.794.3651 ext. 1030.