TISD Selected to System of Great Schools Network

Texarkana ISD has been selected into the System of Great Schools (SGS) Network. As a SGS Network district, TISD will engage in a district-level problem solving approach that district leaders will use to understand school performance and community demand and deliver the schools families want and need in their communities. District leaders will use the SGS Strategy to expand what works, replace what doesn’t, and pursue all possible options to create high-quality, best-fit schools. TISD will join 19 other school districts in Texas as part of the SGS Network.

“We’re very excited that TISD has been selected for the SGS Network. We see this as an opportunity to create more great opportunities for students throughout the district,” said Dr. Doug Brubaker, TISD Superintendent.

Texas school districts that join the SGS Network choose to participate in a Texas Education Agency-led four-year program that provides district leaders with strategic advising, professional learning opportunities, and access to tools and resources. SGS Network districts are committed to ensuring every student has access to a high-quality, best-fit school. SGS districts vary in terms of size, make-up, and performance level, but they’re united by a common goal: deliver the schools families want, need, and deserve in their communities.

