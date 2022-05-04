Local Habit Coffee Company: Go Make Something Good Happen

Advertisement

Local Habit Coffee Company will be opening soon for the Texarkana area to enjoy. Instead of your typical coffee shop, Local Habit has been working hard to renovate an old home off of New Boston Road in Nash. The house, which was recently painted green, and is located across the street from CSI, will house the new Local Habit. The coffee house will include a drive-thru, couches, comfortable chairs, meeting rooms upstairs, coffee bars throughout and so much more.

Owners Cody Peak and Dr. Joshua Wiggins are excited to bring the Local Habit to the Texarkana area. “Dr. Wiggins is sort of a coffee genius. He knows almost everything there is to know about coffee, and he wanted to bring a 3rd wave coffee shop to the Texarkana area,” said Manager Carington Bright. All of the beans sold at the Local Habit will come from Greater Goods Roasting Coffee in Austin, TX, and Local Habit is eager to work with other local businesses such as the Village Floral for all of their flowering needs.

“We wanted to create a space for people to have meetings and events. A place where people can sit and talk for 3 hours drinking coffee and eating delicious baked goods. We wanted to create a place for the entire community to get together to learn new things such as a bouquet class, or worship nights. Our motto is: Go Make Something Good Happen. We want our community to take our coffee as their fuel to go make someone’s day by holding the door for others or paying it forward,” said Carington.

“We truly do live by our motto. We are way more than just a coffee shop. We want to work with local companies and local artists to give them a platform that they may not have yet. To help them connect with the community and other people. The Local Habit should be a hub for the daily life that happens around Texarkana. We will have a drive-thru for the busy moms and dads in the mornings. Couches around the shop for college kids or high schoolers to come study in. We want the Local Habit to be a second home for our community to come take a sip of coffee and feel relaxed,” said Carington.

The Local Habit will have couches, tables, chairs, bars and meeting rooms. Outdoor wrap around seating, a drive-thru and much more. They will be serving your favorite coffee needs, and selling pastries and more. They are hoping to open early this summer and their hours will be 6:30AM-6PM Monday-Friday, and 7AM-4PM on Saturday.