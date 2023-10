Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District will honor Texas High alumna Dr. Susan Carter at a luncheon on Friday, October 20, 2023

The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Texarkana ISD Services Center at 1600 Waterall Street.

Please contact Shawn Edmonds at shawn.edmonds@txkisd.net or (903) 794 – 3651 ext. 1008 no later than Tuesday, October 17, to reserve your seat. You can also register online on the TISD website. Limited seating is available.