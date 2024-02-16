TISD to Host ROCK EnROLLment Fair in March

Sponsor

The Texarkana Independent School District will host its second annual enrollment fair, ROCK EnROLLment, on Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at our Texas High Multipurpose Facility. This event will welcome all new-to-TISD families for information on our district and the enrollment process.

Parents and potential pre-K through high school students can receive information about TISD through campus and departmental information booths. Clubs from across the district will also be present to answer questions. Participants will enjoy free food, bounce houses, goody bags, door prizes, games, and face painting. Families with new Tigers will also receive enrollment packets. They may complete the paperwork at the fair or turn it in later.

Campus tours will be available upon request.

Please contact TISD Student Services at 903-794-8473 with any questions.