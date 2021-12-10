TMS Students Honored At UIL One-Act Play Competition

On Saturday, November 20, TMS competed in the District 15 AAAAA UIL One-Act Play competition. Under the direction of Amber Langdon and Anna Ramage, the TMS cast of “Asylum” represented TMS well coming in 4th out of 8 middle school.

Students Allison Mobley brought home the Outstanding Crew award, Annabelle Davis was named Honorable Mention All Star Cast, and Payln Swann was awarded a spot in the District All Star Cast.

The hard work of the cast and both directors was noticed and recognized by not only the judges, but also the contest manager. Please take time to congratulate the cast and directors for their hard work! We are so proud of the entire OAP team.

