TMS Students Honored At UIL One-Act Play Competition

By
Press Release
-
Front row: Greyson Bowers, Sidney Karr, McKynlee Holmes, Annabelle Davis, Allison Mobley, Palyn Swann, Emma Mate Taylor, Rece Beaird Back row: Amber Langdon (Assistant director), Aubrea Weekly, Matthew Cade, Diamond Dixon, Jadyn Weinstein, Temilola Ogunkolade, Karsen de los Santos, Lily Lefors, Anna Ramage (Assistant director)
On Saturday, November 20, TMS competed in the District 15 AAAAA UIL One-Act Play competition. Under the direction of Amber Langdon and Anna Ramage, the TMS cast of “Asylum” represented TMS well coming in 4th out of 8 middle school.

Students Allison Mobley brought home the Outstanding Crew award, Annabelle Davis was named Honorable Mention All Star Cast, and Payln Swann was awarded a spot in the District All Star Cast.

The hard work of the cast and both directors was noticed and recognized by not only the judges, but also the contest manager. Please take time to congratulate the cast and directors for their hard work! We are so proud of the entire OAP team.

