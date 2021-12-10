Texarkana Holiday Weekend Guide December 10th-12th

Welcome to the Texarkana Holiday Weekend Event Guide! Each Friday over the next few weeks, we will be posting events, entertainment and family friendly places to visit around the Texarkana Area! Be sure to check back each week to see how you can plan your weekends around what’s happening in Texarkana this Christmas Season!

Friday Night:

Friday, December 10th @6PM

Christmas Open House at Olive Street Vintiques, 105 Olive St, Texarkana, AR 71854-5929,

Please join us for our Christmas Open House. Come see what everyone else is talking about! The best antiques and vintage finds in Texarkana. Special discounts, light refreshments and giveaways!



Drive Thru Live Nativity

DEC 10 AT 6 PM – DEC 12 AT 8 PM

Come join us for our Seventh Annual Drive Thru LIVE nativity and be reminded of the true reason for this holiday season. There will be over 100 people in costume bringing alive the story of Jesus’ birth! Upon entry into the grounds, you will be greeted with Hot Chocolate (candy canes for the little ones). You will see animals: Sheep, Cows, Mules, Goats, CAMELS & more. You will be required to take a census & pass your gold coin to the Roman Soldiers in order to gain entrance into the City of Bethlehem. When you drive through the Bethlehem Marketplace, you will feel as if you have stepped back into the pages of the Bible. Your Journey to Jesus will culminate with an awe inspiring scene of our Savior’s Birth. All of this is possible without leaving the comfort of your vehicle.

This event is open to the public and FREE for everyone!

Friday December 10th 6:00 – 8:00

Saturday December 11th 6:00 – 8:00

Sunday December 12th 6:00 – 8:00

First Assembly of God (The old Lighthouse)

3401 West 7th Street

Texarkana, TX 75501

Saturday:



Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, December 11

Come join the City of Texarkana Arkansas and the Texarkana Arkansas Parks Department for Breakfast with Santa. There will be pancakes, hot chocolate, games, and giveaways!



Saturday, 9AM

Join us for a fun family friendly event!

There will be shopping venders, live performances and food trucks.

370 E Redcut Rd, Fouke, AR 71837, United States

2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas BallThe 2nd Annual Cowboy Christmas Ball will be held December 11th in the Ag Learning Center at the Four States Fair Grounds.This charitable fundraising gala benefits our 2021 Cowboy of the Year.The Cowboy of the Year is a farmer, rancher or just an all around good hand. Who have been ill, hurt, lost their job, crops, herd, or maybe the good Lord has called them home this year.Doors will open at 6:30Catering- Texas RoadhouseCash Bar AvailableEntertainment-Dusty Rose Band

Saturday & Sunday, December 11th-12th

Show Me Snakes Exotic Pet Expo – Texarkana

Come enjoy this TWO DAY reptile show in Arkansas. This expo is very unique; we aim to educate and cultivate a great exotic pet and reptile community. Saturday VIP $15 entry 9AM Saturday General Admission $10 entry is between 10AM – 3:30PM Sunday VIP $15 entry 9AM Sunday general admission $10 entry is between 10AM – 3:30PM

First Responders, military, and children 12 and under are FREE after 1PM

Weekend warrior $20 at the door covers VIP both days and reptiles after dark (at select events) $1 of each paid admission and $5 of each booth cost goes to support USARK.

Show proof of your USARK membership for $1 off entry price at the door!

Visit the event organizer’s website for tickets and information on becoming a vendor. https://showmesnakes.com/arkansas-1



Saturday, December 11th

SSR Presents Mid-South Arenacross at the Four States TXK Arena – https://www.fourstatesfair.com/events/2021/arena-cross

Doors open at 6. Racing starts at 7. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office window before the race…

Pit passes are online at https://midsoutharenacross.com/product/12-11-21-texarkana-ar/ Please be sure to bring a copy of your pit pass confirmation email (print or screen shot is fine) just in case there are any issues on the day of the event.

Sunday:



A Texarkana Tradition! Join the TSO, the Texarkana Jazz Orchestra and the TSO Chamber Singers for a holiday concert for the whole family. Don’t miss seeing the winner of the TSO’s 11th Annual Celebrity Conductor Competition!



Frozen Christmas Circus

Sunday, December 12

Let the holidays begin in awe with, Frozen Christmas Circus presented by Taconhy entertainment, LLC. Audiences will be on the edge of their seats enjoying thrilling tight rope walkers, electrifying jugglers, mesmerizing acrobats, hilarious clowns, and our giant panda and polar bear characters!